Redskins-Saints Capsule

SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (3), PASS (5).

SAINTS Defence - OVERALL (8), RUSH (16), PASS (7).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Redskins have won last two in series, including last game at Superdome in 2012. ... Redskins 4-1 vs. New Orleans since Sean Payton became Saints coach in 2006. ... Jay Gruden is Redskins' fourth coach since Payton started with Saints and is 1-0 vs. New Orleans. ... Redskins QB Kirk Cousins ranks third in NFL with 2,474 yards passing, ahead of Saints QB Drew Brees, who ranks sixth with 2,398 yards. ... Redskins WR Jamison Crowder has 13 catches for 199 yards in past two games. ... LB Zach Brown leads NFL with 96 tackles. He has 10 or more tackles in each of past four games. ... LB Ryan Kerrigan has six sacks, two forced fumbles and INT in past nine games. ... S D.J. Swearinger had two INTs last week, his first career two-interception game. ... Redskins' defence allowing 109.6 yards rushing per game. ... Saints' offence averaging 142.2 yards rushing, had 298 yards rushing and franchise record six TDs rushing last week. ... Brees has 1,751 yards passing, 10 TDs and four INTs during Saints' seven-game winning streak. ... Saints RB Mark Ingram rushed for 131 yards with career-high three TDs last week. ... Rookie RB Alvin Kamara had 106 yards rushing and TD last week for first career 100-yard game rushing. Kamara ranks second among rookies with 790 scrimmage yards and is tied for second among rookies with six offensive TDs. ... WR Michael Thomas ranks third in NFL with 59 catches. ... DE Cameron Jordan has seven sacks, INT in past eight at home. ... DT Sheldon Rankins had sack and first career INT last week. ... Fantasy Tip: In his first nine NFL games, Kamara has thoroughly demonstrated ability to gash defences in running or passing game, and has enjoyed rapid rise to central role in New Orleans' offence.

