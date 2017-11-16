Scotland change 2 for test vs All Blacks at Murrayfield

EDINBURGH, Scotland — No. 8 Cornell du Preez will make his first start for Scotland, one of two enforced changes to the lineup to face New Zealand at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The other was tighthead prop Zander Fagerson. They replace WP Nel, who broke his arm, and No. 8 Ryan Wilson, who injured his shoulder, while beating Samoa 44-28 at Murrayfield last weekend.

Du Preez will play his fourth test, and Fagerson his 14th.

Backup tighthead Simon Berghan has come into the reserves, along with uncapped Leicester loose forward Luke Hamilton. Tim Swinson's hand injury has ruled him out of this match and Australia next week, giving Grant Gilchrist the backup lock position.