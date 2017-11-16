Jaguars-Browns Capsule

BROWNS OFFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (17), PASS (24)

BROWNS Defence — OVERALL (11), RUSH (4), PASS (17)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Tied for AFC South lead with Tennessee, Jaguars have won three straight for first time since 2013 and are three games over .500 for first time since 2010. ... Jacksonville is 6-2 in Cleveland. ... Defence, dubbed "Sacksonville," leads NFL in sacks (35), yards passing per game (165.1), and points allowed (134). ... Jags will experience first cold, wintry game of season as weather forecast calls for blustery conditions and temperatures in low 30s. ... Jacksonville leads league in rushing, averaging 163 yards per game. ... Jags' offensive line has done great job protecting QB Blake Bortles, allowing 14 sacks. ... RB Leonard Fournette was held to 33 yards on 17 carries last week after missing previous two games. Fournette rushed for season-high 181 yards in Week 5 at Pittsburgh. ... Jags safety Tashaun Gipson, who played four seasons for Browns, spiced up game with harsh comments about Cleveland's front office, predicting Jacksonville shutout and that Browns will go 0-16. Gipson said he wasn't being disrespectful, but his words were topic in Cleveland locker room all week. ... Though winless, Browns have shown improvement in recent weeks. ... Coach Hue Jackson 1-24 in two seasons, second worst 25-game stretch in league history. ... Jackson's job security could hinge on Browns getting win or two over final seven weeks. ... Browns WR Corey Coleman returns after missing seven games with broken right hand. Coleman gives offence — and rookie QB DeShone Kizer — much-needed playmaking threat. ... Kizer suffered bruised ribs last week but returned to game. ... Browns allowing just 107 rushing yards per game. ... Fantasy Tip: Browns RB Isaiah Crowell rushed for season-high 90 yards last week on 16 carries and could get more touches with weather expected to affect passing games.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and AP NFL Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press