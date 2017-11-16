Student kicked off Kansas basketball team in anthem flap

WICHITA, Kan. — A Muslim student athlete who refused to observe the national anthem for religious reasons at a basketball game at a western Kansas college has been kicked off the team.

That has ignited concerns over whether Garden City Community College violated the civil rights of 19-year-old Rasool Samir, who continued shooting balls during the anthem Nov. 1, leading to a confrontation with a fan who accused him of disrespecting the flag.

The college says Samir was dismissed for a team rules violation, because he did not leave the court with his teammates when the anthem was played.

The American Civil Liberties Union has voiced concern that Samir may have been disciplined for exercising his First Amendment rights. It's still gathering information and hasn't decided whether to sue.