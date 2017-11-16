Ireland pitching B team against Fiji in Dublin

MAYNOOTH, Ireland — Joey Carbury will be at flyhalf for Ireland against Fiji on Saturday at Lansdowne Road, with just two starters retained from the side which thumped South Africa 38-3.

Andrew Conway, a try-scorer against the Springboks, moves from wing to fullback, and Devin Toner remains at lock. With 51 caps, he's Ireland's most experienced player.

Carbery made his debut off the bench in Ireland's win over New Zealand in Chicago a year ago and will earn his sixth cap. Kieran Marmion will be inside him at scrumhalf in a backline with just 44 caps.

Munster's Chris Farrell, who spent three seasons in the French Top 14 with Grenoble, will make his debut at outside centre. His midfield partner Stuart McCloskey will earn just his second cap.