Washington St finally gets break with Apple Cup approaching

Quarterback Luke Falk is glad for the rest after No. 15 Washington State opened the season with 11 consecutive games.

Next week, the Cougars get a chance to win the Pac-12 North and earn a spot in the league title game when they face No. 16 Washington in the Apple Cup in Seattle. But Falk's focus this bye week is on healing all the bumps and bruises, including perhaps to the ego.

Falk, a senior who owns just about every significant Pac-12 career passing record, has twice been benched for lack of production this year. "You don't want to see someone doing your job," Falk said this week. "Ultimately as the quarterback you've got to put the ball in the end zone."

The first benching was in the second game, when Tyler Hilinski came in to lead the Cougars (9-2, 6-2, CFP No. 14) to a thrilling triple-overtime victory. The second time was in the Oct. 28 game at Arizona, when Hilinski came in and threw four interceptions in a Cougar loss.

Falk, a former walk-on who became the starter late his freshman year, acknowledged that it hurt to be yanked from those two games.

Still, he said he only worries about things he can control, and that does not include who coach Mike Leach decides should play quarterback.

"I'm just grateful to be able to play the last two weeks," said Falk, who led the Cougars to tough victories over No. 18 Stanford and at Utah to set up the key Nov. 25 showdown with Washington (8-2, 5-2).

For his part, Leach said Falk at times can be too analytical and get into ruts. But there is no question who will start the Apple Cup.

"There's no quarterback in the country that doesn't have ups and downs," Leach said. "I can't think of any I don't have Luke ahead of."

"He's the all-time leading passer and touchdown leader in the greatest passing conference in the history of college football," Leach added. "That's a tremendous accomplishment."