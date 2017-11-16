Bombers re-sign Neufeld and Hardrick

Sports 12:35 PM

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed offensive linemen Patrick Neufeld and Jermarcus Hardrick on Thursday.

Neufeld signed a two-year extension while Hardrick, a West Division all-star this past season, inked a one-year extension, the CFL team said in a release.

Both players were pending free agents.

By The Canadian Press

