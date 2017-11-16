No. 2 Miami to host Virginia in home regular-season finale

Virginia (6-4, 3-3 ACC) at No. 2 Miami (9-0, 6-0, CFP No. 3), Saturday, noon ET (ABC)

Line: Miami by 19.

Series record: Miami leads 8-6.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Miami would stay on pace for a College Football Playoff spot with a win. Virginia could get to the seven-win mark for the first time since 2011.

KEY MATCHUP

Virginia QB Kurt Benkert vs. Miami S Jaquan Johnson. Benkert's next touchdown pass would be his 22nd on the season, giving him outright possession of second place on the Cavaliers' all-time single-season list. He also has a good shot at Matt Schaub's record for passing yards (Benkert has 2,492 this season; Schaub holds the record of 2,976 in 2002). He'll face a Miami secondary that is brimming with confidence, a group led by Johnson — who has learned how to read plays perhaps as well as anyone in the ACC. He will follow Benkert's eyes, and react accordingly.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Virginia: WR-KR Joe Reed averages 29 yards per kickoff return. The Cavaliers will need big plays for an upset, and Reed has the potential to deliver.

Miami: DE Joe Jackson might be the nastiest player on a Miami defensive line with plenty of candidates for that title. He has been dominant in 2017.