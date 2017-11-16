No. 23 USF aims to stay on track against Tulsa

Tulsa (2-8, 1-5 American) at No. 23 South Florida (8-1, 5-1) at Tulane, Thursday 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) .

Line: South Florida by 22.

Series Record: South Florida leads 1-0.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

South Florida aims to stay in contention with unbeaten UCF for the American Athletic Conference Eastern Division title. The Bulls rebounded from their only loss with a rout of Connecticut two weeks ago and are coming off an off week. A young Tulsa team has lost three straight, but is hoping to finish strong against USF and Temple to build confidence for the future.

KEY MATCHUP

USF dual-threat QB Quinton Flowers vs. a Tulsa that's struggled to contain some of the league's more explosive offences. The senior's thrown for 1,955 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also rushing for 751 yards and nine TDs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tulsa: RB D'Angelo Brewer has topped 1,000 yards rushing for the second straight season. He enters Thursday night with 1,099 yards and eight TDs. QB Luke Skipper has started the last four games and has thrown for 1,022 yards and three TDs vs. four interceptions.

South Florida: Flowers isn't a one-man show. RB Darius Tice has rushed a team-high 780 yards and nine TDs, RB D'Ernest Johnson has run for 651 yards and seven TDs, and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling has 44 receptions for 720 yards and five TDs.