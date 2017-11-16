Truex maintains role as favourite at NASCAR's media day

They are up against a pair of Toyotas, the dominant manufacturer this season.

Busch is seeking a repeat of his 2015 title, which some have marked with an asterisk. Busch missed the first third of the season with injuries suffered in a season-opening race at Daytona, but still raced himself into title contention on a shortened schedule.

And he's chasing Truex, who has taken his Furniture Row Racing team to a level beyond the alliance it has with Joe Gibbs Racing. Busch has been good this season, but he's not had anything close to the year that Truex has put together. With Truex such the clear favourite, it made for quiet media day for the championship competitors. — except when Busch and Keselowski were asked why they have never squashed their rivalry.

Keselowski tried to downplay a feud. Busch didn't mince words.

"Sometimes you just don't like a guy, fact of the matter," Busch said. "I never ran into Matt Kenseth, I don't think Matt Kenseth ever ran into me, so there is a respect factor out there on the race track and you certainly do a better job sometimes when you're around some of those guys that you may or may not necessarily like. But as once a wise man told me, I think it was Chase Elliott, I race those like they race me."

Elliott used that line last week to address his aggressive racing with Denny Hamlin that cost Hamlin a shot at the title. It was retaliation for Hamlin wrecking Elliott out of the lead at Martinsville earlier in the playoffs.

How aggressive can the contenders be Sunday to win the championship?

"I mean, I'm willing to try to go win the race," said Keselowski. "When it comes down to the end of the race, I don't think anyone really knows that answer until it's right in front of them."

Truex knew what the crowd wanted to hear.

"I'll wreck any damn one of these three," he joked.

Then he was serious.

"I'm going to race these guys just like I do every single week," Truex said. "I have not thought about any desperation moves. I don't plan on being in that position. I think a perfect scenario is to go out there and race them heads up and beat them fair and square. That's how I approach racing. That's how I plan on doing it Sunday."

By Jenna Fryer, The Associated Press