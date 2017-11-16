No. 1 Alabama hosts FCS Mercer in Iron Bowl prelude

Mercer (5-5) at No. 1 Alabama (9-0, CFP No. 1), Saturday, noon ET (SEC Network)

Line: N/A.

Series record: Alabama leads 2-0.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Alabama is trying to keep or get its players healthy before the Iron Bowl against No. 6 Auburn. It's also the final game at Bryant-Denny Stadium for Crimson Tide seniors, and any juniors who leave early for the NFL. Even a respectable outcome like the one earlier against Auburn would be a win of sorts for Mercer.

KEY MATCHUP

Mercer's defence against Alabama's running game. The Tide has the Southeastern Conference's top rushing offence, averaging 270.8 yards on the ground with 33 touchdowns. The Bears lead the FCS ranks with 14 fumble recoveries and have the top scoring defence in the Southern Conference, allowing 20.4 points per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mercer: LB Lee Bennett has a team-high 102 tackles, including three games with at least 16. His 10.2 tackles per game ranks 13th nationally and second in the SoCon.

Alabama: RB Josh Jacobs has been impressive when healthy and could get some added carries in this one, along with freshman Najee Harris. Backup QB Tua Tagovailoa could also get significant action behind Jalen Hurts.