Aguero says he's fit to play for Man City in EPL

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has declared himself fit for the English Premier League match at Leicester on Saturday after experiencing dizziness during an international game for Argentina.
The 29-year-old Aguero was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after what the Argentine Football Association said was a "blackout" at halftime of the friendly against Nigeria in Russia.
Aguero was discharged, and assessed by City's medical staff following his return to England.
Aguero wrote on Twitter: "All the tests they run on me - just for caution - turn out well, so I'm set to go for Saturday's match."
City was always optimistic Aguero would be fine to play against Leicester after saying he "never lost consciousness."
By The Associated Press
