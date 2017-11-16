Sabres prospect Nylander set to play after missing 2 months

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres prospect Alexander Nylander is set to make his minor-league season debut after missing two months with a lower body injury.

Rochester Americans coach Chris Taylor told The Associated Press the Sabres' 2016 first-round pick is scheduled to play on Friday when the American Hockey League team hosts Hartford. The forward has spent the past 10 days practicing with the Americans since being hurt during a pre-training camp prospects tournament in Buffalo in early September.

Nylander enters his second season in Rochester after scoring 10 goals and 18 assists in 65 games last year. He also had an assist in four games with the Sabres.

The 19-year-old is the younger brother of Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander.