Oklahoma State looks to stay in Big 12 race vs. Kansas Sate

Kansas State (5-5. 3-4 Big 12) at No. 10 Oklahoma State (8-2, 5-2, CFP No. 13), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Line: Oklahoma State by 20.

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 39-24.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma State would remain in the running to play in the Big 12 championship game with a win. The Wildcats would become bowl eligible with a victory.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State RB Justice Hill vs. Kansas State defensive front. Hill leads the Big 12 in rushing with 119.8 yards per game. Kansas State only allows 126.1 yards rushing per game. If Hill gets going, it will slow Kansas State's rush and give big-armed quarterback Mason Rudolph opportunities to take shots down the field.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas State: CB D.J. Reed. He's one of the nation's top return men and one of the Big 12's best defensive backs. He ranks second nationally in kickoff return average (35.3) and eighth in punt return average (18.1). He leads the Big 12 in passes defended with 13, is second in the league with four interceptions and third with two fumbles recovered.

Oklahoma State: WR Marcell Ateman. Much of the focus has been on teammate James Washington this season, but Ateman has stolen the show at times with his highlight-reel catches. He's second on the team with 44 catches, 829 yards and eight touchdowns. At 6-foot-4, he's a threat to go up and get the ball, especially in the red zone.