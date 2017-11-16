Penn State closes out home slate against Nebraska

Nebraska (4-6, 3-4 Big Ten) at No. 13 Penn State (8-2, 5-2, CFP No. 10), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (FS1)

Line: Penn State by 26.

Series record: Nebraska leads 9-7.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Penn State can snap a three-game skid to Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten in 2011. The Nittany Lions are also still vying for a New Year's Six bowl game while the Cornhuskers need to win out to become bowl eligible.

KEY MATCHUP

Penn State QB Trace McSorley versus Nebraska's defensive ends. While there's been little to no room for RB Saquon Barkley to run, McSorley has been able to create some semblance of a running game by deciding to keep the ball in the team's zone-read rushing attack. A lot of times, the right read is the difference between a big play and a tackle for loss, which Penn State has had a lot of lately when McSorley's handed off to Barkley with ends rocketing toward the running back.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Nebraska: QB Patrick O'Brien. The redshirt freshman could make his first start if Tanner Lee (concussion) isn't cleared to play. O'Brien's completed 18 of 30 passes for 192 yards with an interception in three relief appearances.

Penn State: Barkley. He's been held to 63 yards rushing yards or fewer in each of the last three games, but he could be set for a breakout. Nebraska's defence allowed 840 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns in its last three games..