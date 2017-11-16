No. 22 Michigan State tries to rebound against Maryland

Maryland (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) at No. 22 Michigan State (7-3, 5-2, CFP No. 17), Saturday, 4:12 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Michigan State by 15 1/2.

Series record: Michigan State leads 6-2.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Maryland needs to win its final two regular-season games to secure bowl eligibility. Michigan State's Big Ten title hopes are likely gone after last weekend's 48-3 loss at Ohio State, but the Spartans are still trying to play their way into a better bowl.

KEY MATCHUP

Maryland's DJ Moore vs. the Michigan State secondary. Moore leads the Big Ten with 64 catches and needs 13 to match the Terrapins' single-season record. Michigan State is only 10th in the Big Ten in pass defence.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Maryland: Last week, RB Ty Johnson became the 13th player in school history to surpass 2,000 yards rushing in his career. He also surpassed 3,000 all-purpose yards.

Michigan State: QB Brian Lewerke was rolling along with two straight 400-yard passing games, but then he was held to 131 yards passing and threw two interceptions in last week's blowout loss.