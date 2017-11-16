Neal Brown leads big turnaround for Troy Trojans

Troy had won at least a share of five straight league titles from 2006-2010, but didn't post another winning record until last season.

The rapid turnaround at a program that had fallen on tough times has led to Brown's name getting floated for bigger head coaching jobs.

Brown insists he hasn't paid any attention to that talk, mostly staying off social media since the loss to South Alabama and spending his down time with family. With three young kids, he said he's more likely to listen to Kidz Bop radio than sports talk.

"I know it's out there," Brown said. "It's not really something I've had to deal with so far. There's a lot of movement out there right now. If I get some attention, I think that speaks well probably to what we've done collectively as a program over the course of three years."

Brown received a contract extension through the 2020 season in March and is making about $800,000 this season. His buyout would be nearly $3 million, according to USA Today's salary database for college coaches.

Troy is set to finish a $24 million football facility and new video board next spring.

"We feel like as a program's we're positioned to be really successful," Brown said.

Athletic director Jeremy McClain knows that the dominoes will start to fall in the coming weeks with more job openings.

"Neal's done an excellent job and that's why his name is in the mix, or being rumoured, if you will," McClain said. "That's the way we want it. There are probably only 10 programs in this country that don't have to worry about losing their football coach."

Veteran defensive co-ordinator Vic Koenning, who has built the Sun Belt's top defence, says Brown is one of his few bosses who often gets in before he arrives at 5:30 a.m. and is still there when he leaves about 9 p.m.

Brown has studied the programs of coaches like Ohio State's Urban Meyer, Alabama's Nick Saban and Minnesota's P.J. Fleck, Koenning said. A stack of 11 books on coaching and leadership rests on a corner of Brown's desk.

"He does an immense amount of research and reading," Koenning said. "He spends a huge amount of time in trying to see how other people do things. Probably the first coach that I've worked for where he's outworking me.

By John Zenor, The Associated Press