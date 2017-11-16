No. 21 LSU could strain Vols' struggling run defence

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU's running back tandem of Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams, the driving force of the No. 21 Tigers' offence, could be in for a very busy weekend.

The two ball carriers have combined for more than 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing this season and have mercilessly punished those defences which struggle most against the run.

On Saturday, they head to Tennessee, home of the worst run defence in the Southeastern Conference.

The Volunteers are giving up 256.9 rushing yards per game, which makes a matchup with LSU a potentially unenviable one for Tennessee's Brady Hoke in his first game as interim head coach.

The last time LSU faced a run defence this bad statistically — at Mississippi — Guice and Williams each rushed for well more than 100 yards in a 40-24 victory. Guice rolled up 276 yards by himself nearly matching the LSU single-game record of 285 yards he set late last season against Texas A&M.

"Both backs are freaks of nature," tight end Foster Moreau said. "Derrius is faster than Darrel. I watch him and I say 'how did he do that.' Leonard (Fournette) hit the hole hard and broke tackles going forward. Derrius spins and breaks tackles going side-to-side.

"Darrel doesn't get tackled by one guy," Moreau added. "He has great vision, as you saw on the (54-yard) wildcat play against Alabama" on Nov. 4.

Operating in a new offence under first-year co-ordinator Matt Canada, and behind a beat-up and relatively inexperienced offensive line, LSU rushers still have managed to average 207.9 yards per game, which ranks fifth in the 14-team SEC. The Tigers best games rushing in SEC play were 393 yards against Ole Miss and 216 against Florida.

"The numbers are just numbers," LSU left guard Garrett Brumfield said. "The only numbers we focus on are the number (score) at the end of the game. We're not focusing on what Tennessee has done. We're focusing on us. We have to play disciplined. I'm sure we'll have a great plan. Our job is to execute."

The Volunteers' defensive numbers against the run have downright ugly in league play. Four of Tennessee's six SEC opponents have run for at least 272 yards. The Vols' poorest performance came in their 50-17 loss at Missouri last week. Missouri averaged eight yards per carry while rushing for 433 yards.