Lolo Jones begins another Olympic quest, still seeking medal

"I falter with my faith sometimes," Jones said. "I'm not perfect. I think once that was out there that I'm waiting until I get married, everybody was like, 'Oh, she's this angel, she thinks she's better than us.' And then they meet me and they're like, 'Oh, she cusses?' So no, I'm not perfect. But I do try to be the best I can be."

She's no diva, either.

Bobsled teams don't have expansive support staffs. Athletes load the sleds into trucks before and after races, do some of the maintenance, load the crates at the end of racing weekends and get everything ready to be shipped to the next track on the circuit.

Jones does all that with no complaints. And when her male teammates were asked what they find most impressive about Jones, they didn't cite her model-type looks or fame or fortune. The top answer was that she can drive a stick-shift, a skill that comes in handy since many of the vehicles the team gets on the road have manual transmissions.

"I told her, I was straight up, if you're going to be good at bobsledding you have to focus on bobsledding," U.S. coach Brian Shimer said. "She's got grit and stamina and sometimes it gets in her way. She's wired in a way that it's been OK for her as an individual running track. I really think she thrives, though, in a team setting."

Jones took Shimer's words to heart. She left a lot of money on the table last year by skipping track season, forgoing prize money and appearance fees. She kept her bobsled weight — an extra 20 pounds or so — to build strength she needs for sliding. She should be taking the victory laps of her track career. Instead, she shortened that celebration to chase a bobsled medal.

Her selection to the 2014 U.S. Olympic team was criticized by some teammates who thought it was a decision based on popularity. It was awkward, and still stings Jones. She's proven she's legit, with seven medals in 16 World Cup starts. But she also wonders if any 2014 fallout will hurt her chances to be picked for a medal shot in 2018.

"I feel like I've been through it all in my career," Jones said. "I've been America's sweetheart in '08. I was America's fill-in in 2012. I don't even know how to describe Sochi."

She'll run track again next year. There's no guarantee she'll continue bobsledding after this season. She wants to find love, get on with life. New chapters need to be written.

So there's urgency, perhaps more than ever, for that medal moment.

"I just want to finish what I started," Jones said, tearing up again. " I know I have what it takes to be an Olympic medallist . I know I have what it takes to be an Olympic champion."

All she wants now is one more chance.

