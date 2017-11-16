Tentacles of FIFA graft trial reach Argentine presidency

Fernandez's state-run coverage of Argentina soccer began in 2009. Using a populist appeal, she said at the time that all of her compatriots had the right to watch soccer on television — not just those who could pay for it. "It is not possible that only the ones that can pay can watch a match," she said, standing next to Grondona and Diego Maradona, who was coach of the national team at the time.

Fernandez said that having the games only on pay-to-view television was "kidnapping goals" from the public.

It was Grondona who tore up the existing pay-for-view agreement with local broadcasters and handed the rights to the Fernandez government.

"Futbol Para Todos could only happen with Grondona's approval because Grondona was around for so long and controlled everything," said Christopher Gaffney, author of "Temples of the Earthbound Gods," which looks at the politics of soccer in Argentina and Brazil.

The Futbol Para Todos programming ended this year with the rights now in the hands of private broadcasters Fox and Turner. The move was pushed by new Argentina President Mauricio Marci, who took over from Fernandez in 2015. Macri was once the president of Buenos Aires soccer club Boca Juniors.

Also this year, an Argentine court opened criminal proceedings against two of Fernandez's former chiefs of staff — Anibal Fernandez (no relation) and Jorge Capitanich — for allegedly taking public funds earmarked for Futbol Para Todos.

Various officials of the Argentine Football Association, including Luis Segura who took over the presidency after Grondona, also face corruption charges.

"Football (soccer) is a way to reach the masses in Latin America without having to do much," Gaffney added. "Here the government was streamlining access to this opiate, which is football."

