Owens' focus is on returning to Grey Cup

TORONTO — Chad Owens returns to Toronto on Sunday eager to return to the Grey Cup, not earn redemption.

Owens will suit up for the Saskatchewan Roughriders when they face the Argonauts in the East Division final, with the winner advancing to the Grey Cup game.

Owens, 35, spent six seasons with Toronto, winning the CFL's outstanding player award in 2012 before helping the Argos win the Grey Cup that season.

But following the 2016 season, the Argos let Owens leave in free agency as he signed with the archrival Hamilton Tiger-Cats.