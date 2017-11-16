CONCACAF to replace exhibitions with League of Nations

MIAMI — Soccer's governing body in North and Central America and the Caribbean is following the example set by its European counterpart and establishing a League of Nations competition to replace many exhibition games.

CONCACAF said Thursday the event will begin with four dates starting in September 2018 and all 41 of its members will participate.

Nations will be drawn into three leagues bases on level of strength, and the leagues will have promotion and relegation.

The competition will be used as qualifying for the CONCACAF Gold Cup and to determine seeding in World Cup qualifying.