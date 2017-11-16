Silver lining in Drouin's Achilles injury

TORONTO — Derek Drouin was back home in Toronto nursing an Achilles injury when the high jump event played out at the world championships last summer in London.

The Olympic and world gold medallist watched it on TV, and while it wasn't pleasant, it proved a purpose.

"I had an easy time watching the entire competition — until the high jump, I struggled a little bit watching the high jump, especially because it wasn't a very strong competition overall," Drouin said. "But the nice thing about it is it showed me that I still miss this, and I don't want that to happen again."

The 27-year-old from Corunna, Ont., had been hoping to defend his world title, plus help carry a Canadian team in London that was already missing sprint star Andre De Grasse (hamstring injury). And after that? His competitive future was fuzzy.

Instead, a small tear in his Achilles tendon forced Drouin to withdraw from the world championships and scrap his season — and reminded him how much he loved the sport.

"I think, like a lot of athletes, I had toyed with the thought of: I've won the Olympics, should I retire? I've done everything that I would hope that I could have done," Drouin said. "And so I was going into worlds thinking, okay, this will be a good indication of whether I'm ready to be done competing or whether I still have an itch for it.

"And it was really tough for me to watch, and I think that was a good sign that I'm not ready to be done and I still have something to prove in the sport."

Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim won the high jump in London with a leap of 2.35 metres. Drouin's Canadian record is 2.40.

Drouin had a small tear in his Achilles, which was particularly painful because it sat right on his heel bone. And it takes a lot to knock down Drouin, whose pain tolerance is legendary. After winning Olympic gold in Rio, he admitted he'd competed with two stress fractures in his spine. He'd overcome major ankle surgery to win Olympic bronze four years earlier.

Drouin is back training, although his Achilles isn't quite back to 100 per cent.