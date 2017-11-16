Boise State tops UTEP 58-56 in Puerto Rico Tip-Off 1st round

CONWAY, S.C. — Chandler Hutchison had the go-ahead three-point play in the final seconds to help Boise State rally past UTEP 58-56 on Thursday in the relocated Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

Hutchison had made just 1 of 12 shots before the final minute, when he scored to bring the Broncos (3-0) to within a point. Then, after Keith Frazier missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 9.8 seconds left, Hutchison raced downcourt for a layup while being fouled.

Hutchison's free throw made it 58-56, and Boise State survived when Frazier's final heave hit the backboard and then the rim before falling away at the horn.

Frazier had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Miners (1-1), who trailed by 13 before halftime but led by nine with 3:23 left.