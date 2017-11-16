Halifax group wants CFL expansion club

TORONTO — The CFL said Thursday it has had talks with a group looking to secure an expansion franchise for Halifax.

"We can confirm the CFL has had discussions with a group interested in securing a Canadian Football League franchise for the city of Halifax," the league said in a statement. "While this group has been professional, enthusiastic and impressive, these conversations are relatively new and a very thorough process of due diligence must be put in place and completed before we can fully assess the viability of the project.

"We want to publicly thank this group for its passion for the CFL and we thank the members of the media for their interest.”

A league official said a timetable for potentially awarding a franchise has not been established as of yet. One of the challenges for Halifax is that the city does not currently have a stadium that would be suitable for a CFL team.