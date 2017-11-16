Elijah Thomas' career night lifts Clemson to 81-76 victory

Marcquise Reed's 3-pointer put Clemson up 63-47 with eight minutes left. Ohio made a final surge, cutting the margin to 78-74 on Gavin Block's driving layup with 15 seconds left. But Shelton Mitchell followed with two foul shots and the Bobcats fell to 14-32 against current ACC opponents.

Block led Ohio with a career-high 22 points including a career best six 3-pointers.

Thomas, a 6-foot-9 forward, surpassed his previous best of 15 points set last season against Duke. His 11 rebounds against Miami in 2016-17 was his old best on the boards. It was Thomas' third career double-double and it helped Clemson continue its strong play in the tournament.

Ohio coach Saul Phillips said the Bobcats had not seen Clemson-type defensive pressure in a long time and adjusted as they had 11 turnovers in the opening half and none after that. "Litterally, you can see improvement during the game," he said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ohio: The Bobcats sure can shoot. They hit 13 of 23 shots (56.5 per cent) in the opening half. A drought in the second half — starting 6 of 16 — got them out of rhythm and they could not overcome Clemson's big lead with a late charge.

Clemson: The Tigers will need Thomas to be as active underneath against all opponents, particularly in the ACC, as he was in playing Ohio. The former Texas A&M forward has the potential to be a force down low for the Tigers going forward.

CLEMSON IN CHARLESTON

The Tigers have played well in their three appearances in the Charleston Classic. They went 3-0 to win the title in 2008, then were runnerup five years later as they lost the title game to UMass. This makes them 6-1 in the eight-team format.

BLOCK IT OUT

Block, Ohio's 6-foot-7 junior, surpassed his career bests in points and rebounds against Clemson. Block's 22 points bettered his 19 against Norfolk State during his freshman year. His 10 rebounds against the Tigers surpassed his mark of nine that he set twice, the last time against Alabama A&M last week.

UP NEXT

Ohio will play either Dayton or Hofstra on Friday at the Charleston Classic.

Clemson will play either Dayton or Hofstra on Friday.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Pete Iacobelli, The Associated Press