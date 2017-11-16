Brock Osweiler looks ahead, not over his shoulder at Lynch

So are his receivers.

"My comfort level has been sky-high with Brock," Demaryius Thomas said. "He left for a year, but the years I had with him before he left, the connection just stayed."

Emmanuel Sanders, who is coming off a six-catch, 137-yard performance, said Osweiler brings energy and experience to the equation.

"Brock, he's been there before, he's been groomed by Peyton, so he understands the ins and outs of how to play quarterback," Sanders said.

What Lynch brings is potential, Sanders said, echoing a familiar refrain that's hovered over Lynch throughout his 19 months in Denver.

"Paxton has a big-time arm, big-time talent. He has all the intangibles" Sanders said. "It's all about going out and getting more and more comfortable with the playbook, learning and growing as a player, becoming a pro."

Although Lynch's time could be coming if the Broncos fall out of contention, Osweiler said he's not worried about his job security.

"Really, at the end of the day, you could boil it down to everybody is kind of looking over their shoulder. Every single year, regardless of how long you've been in this league or how successful you've been, teams are always try to find someone better and cheaper to replace you," Osweiler said. "That's how this business works, and if you're going to let those little things affect you, you probably won't be around too long."

Lynch and Osweiler both represent the prototype QB that general manager John Elway likes: tall, athletic. Both are 6-foot-7.

Osweiler, however, doesn't see any apparent similarities in their style.

"I've been here a short time and the majority of the time I've been here Paxton's been hurt, so I haven't really been able to see him do a lot of things on the football field," Osweiler said. "I do know that he's extremely talented and athletic. He has a lot of speed and he has a big arm. So I would expect that he'll do some great things in the future."

He's just intent on not letting Lynch get that chance anytime soon.

