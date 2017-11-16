Spann hits 6 3s, No. 4 South Carolina beats Clemson 66-36

CLEMSON, S.C. — Lindsey Spann made six of seven 3-pointers and scored 20 points in No. 4. South Carolina's 66-36 victory over Clemson on Thursday night.

Spann's outside accuracy freed up defending national champion South Carolina (3-0) in the paint. A'ja Wilson scored 19 points and had 11 rebounds, her third double-double in three games.

Clemson's 36 points were the lowest ever by a team in the rivalry's 63 games. The previous low was South Carolina's 40 points in 1990.

Clemson (2-1) gave its fans brief hope, taking a 4-2 lead just over two minutes in, leading to a timeout by Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley after her team had two of its first five shots blocked.

But the Tigers missed their next 11 shots and Spann hit three 3-pointers in that span as South Carolina took an 18-4 lead. Clemson would make just three of its next 25 shots and trailed the defending national champions 37-11 at half.

By then, the South Carolina fans who nearly filled two sections right down to courtside, were shouting their cheers back and forth and enjoying a worry-free 13th straight win.

While the fans of the bitter rivals may not like each other, the coaches of the teams are good friends. Staley and Tigers coach Audra Smith played together all four years at Virginia and shared a long hug and a laugh before Thursday night's game.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The rivalry continues to show the wide disparity between the two teams. South Carolina has now won eight in a row, the longest streak since the series started in 1976 ... The Gamecocks last lost to Clemson in 2009, which also was Staley's last losing season.

Clemson: The Tigers have scored more than 50 against South Carolina just once in the past six games ... Clemson has not had a winning season since 2004 and have not made the NCAA tournament since 2002. Before then, Clemson had made 15 NCAAs in 20 years. ... Clemson's leading scorer for the past two seasons, senior Nelly Perry, is redshirting this season because of a knee injury.