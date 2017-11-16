Teske lifts Michigan to 61-47 win over Southern Miss

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jon Teske had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Michigan used a 20-1 second-half run to put away Southern Mississippi in a 61-47 victory Thursday night.

The 7-foot-1 Teske easily surpassed his previous career highs of four points and three rebounds, and the Wolverines (3-0) remained undefeated. Michigan has trailed in the second half in all three of its games this season, but the Wolverines were able to prevail against North Florida, Central Michigan and Southern Miss.

The Golden Eagles (1-1) led 33-32 at halftime and took a 40-36 advantage on a basket by Eddie Davis with 14:30 remaining. Then Southern Miss went over eight minutes without scoring. Duncan Robinson gave Michigan a 41-40 lead with a 3-pointer, and Teske scored back-to-back baskets to make it 51-40.

After Tim Rowe broke the Southern Miss drought with a free throw, Michigan ran off five more points to lead 56-41.