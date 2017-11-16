Rosga, Amigo combine for 37 points, Denver gets 1st win

DENVER — Joe Rosga and Daniel Amigo combined for 37 points as Denver doubled NAIA's Johnson & Wales (CO) point total in the second half to run away with a 91-59 win on Thursday night.

Denver (1-2), leading 31-29 at the break, came out inspired in the second half. Amigo and Rosga combined for four straight layups to start the second period. Rosga followed with a 3-pointer as the Pioneers scored 25 points before Johnson & Wales finally got a basket with 13:58 left in the game.

Denver made 37 of 61 (61 per cent) field-goal attempts while holding the Wildcats to 21-of-69 (30 per cent) shooting. The Pioneers also hit 9 of 18 from distance.

Rosga nailed 4 of 6 from beyond the arc for 19 points and Amigo was 9 of 15 from the floor for 18. He also pulled down eight rebounds.