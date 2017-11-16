No. 12 Cincinnati routs Coppin State 97-54

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — At the outset, the Bearcats didn't miss a thing, hitting their first 13 shots and all four free throws. When they needed one more basket at the end to set a school record, they came up empty — the only disappointment in another dominating performance.

Jarron Cumberland led Cincinnati's opening blitz of perfect shooting, and the 12th-ranked Bearcats pulled away to a 97-54 victory over Coppin State on Thursday night. The game ended with a reserve guard dribbling out the clock and the crowd murmuring.

The Bearcats (3-0) piled up 107 and 102 points while beating Savannah State and Western Carolina. They were trying to reach triple digits in three straight games for the first time in school history.

"We were talking about it before the game," point guard Justin Jenifer said.

They knew it. They wanted it. They couldn't get it. Cincinnati failed to make a field goal in the last 4 minutes, missing five free throws during that span. Reserve guard John Koz dribbled out the clock — on coach Mick Cronin's orders — instead of taking a 3-point shot at the end.

"When you're up 43, you don't try to rub it in," Cronin said. "At least I don't. I've been on the other end of that stick. That stuff doesn't concern me. I could care less if we get 100."

The Bearcats made quick work of the Eagles (0-3), who have yet to score more than 54 points in a game. Cincinnati made its first 13 shots — five from beyond the arc — while racing ahead 35-13. Cumberland had 12 of his 17 points in the Bearcats' perfect opening spurt.

"We just wanted to reinforce the message that we're ready to go and not taking any of these games for granted," forward Kyle Washington said. "It could be Coppin State, it could be the Los Angeles Lakers."

Karonn Davis scored 10 points for Coppin State, which is playing three road games in four days.

"They shot the ball extremely well tonight," Coppin State coach Juan Dixon said. "And they are just dogs. They defend. They get up in your face and play physical."