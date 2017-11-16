George Mason rallies to beat Binghamton behind Livingston

FAIRFAX, Va. — Otis Livingston II scored 19 points and made three of his five 3-pointers in a late second-half run to help the Patriots rally for a 69-57 win over Binghamton on Thursday night.

Freshman Goanar Mar scored 16 points, Justin Kier had 13, and George Mason (2-1) held the Bearcats to 26 per cent shooting in the second half.

The Patriots used a 13-0 run to take a 49-47 lead with 12:17 left to play while Binghamton went scoreless for more than five minutes. Fard Muhammad's 3-pointer put Binghamton back on top 54-51, but Livingston hit three 3s amid a 14-0 Patriots run for a 67-57 lead with 2:23 to play.

The Bearcats went on a 13-4 first-half run in which J.C. Show hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Everson Davis hit a 3 for a 12-point lead and the Bearcats were up 38-32 at halftime after shooting 53.6 per cent.