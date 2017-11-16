Benzan's late FTs helps Holy Cross beat Harvard 73-69

WORCESTER, Mass. — Patrick Benzan scored 18 points, including key free throws late to help Holly Cross hold off Harvard for a 73-69 victory on Thursday night.

Holy Cross led 67-60 with three minutes to play. Harvard's Bryce Aiken scored five points and Danilo Djuricic split a pair of free throws to pull the Crimson to 68-66 with 23 seconds left. Benzan made 5 of 6 free throws, and Aiken and Corey Johnson missed 3-point attempts to seal it for the Crusaders in their home opener.

Benzan was 6-of-13 shooting from the field. Caleb Green and Matt Faw each added 12 points for Holy Cross (2-0).

Seth Towns had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Harvard (2-1). Djuricic added 14 points and Aiken 13.