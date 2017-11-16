Nylander scores in OT, Leafs beat Devils 1-0

Nylander, who has 14 points in 20 games, has tried to stay optimistic despite his slump over the past three weeks and Corey Schneider stopping him three times earlier in the game.

"I had a couple chances in regulation too, a little rattling with them not going in," said Nylander.

"(But) you just have to look at the fact you're creating chances most of the nights, that's what's most important."

Schneider stopped 24 shots for the Devils (11-4-3).

"Obviously you enjoy a good goalie battle, especially when you come out on top," said Andersen. "(Schneider) was playing well too so we knew it was going to be close."

Leafs centre Auston Matthews was on the ice for optional morning skate but sat out his fourth straight game with an upper-body injury.

Thursday's meeting looked like two different teams compared to when these two clubs met in October, a 6-3 New Jersey win that included a 47-save performance from Schneider.

Miles Wood had the game's first scoring chance as he got in alone on Andersen 6:37 into the opening period, only to be turned away by the Danish goaltender.

The Leafs nearly scored midway through the first on the man advantage, but Schneider came up big twice.

First he stretched out to rob James van Riemsdyk with his right arm along the ice on the goal-line with the net wide open, then he came across the crease to stop Patrick Marleau on a one-timer set up by Nylander.

"He's one of the best goaltenders when it comes to reading a play," said van Riemsdyk.

A couple big stops from Andersen and a few missed nets by the Devils on a power play saved Connor Brown from the doghouse after he flipped the puck over the glass trying to clear his zone midway through the second period.

New Jersey's power play kept Toronto hemmed in its own zone for well over a minute but couldn't take the lead.

Toronto's offence was absent for 16-plus minutes in the second until van Riemsdyk was turned away on the Leafs' best scoring chance of the period, choosing to keep the puck and shoot on a 2-on-1 with Mitch Marner.

Both teams seemed to shut it down in the third period, with scoring chances drying up before heading to overtime.

"Wasn't a lot of room for anybody, tight-checking game, probably boring for the fans, but kind of what I expected," said Babcock.

The next game for both teams is Saturday. The Leafs are in Montreal to face the Canadiens. The Devils are in Winnipeg against the Jets.

Notes: Forward Nikita Soshnikov made his season debut for Toronto after being recalled from AHL Marlies.

By Kyle Cicerella, The Canadian Press