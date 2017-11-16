Pemberton leads Hofstra to win in Charleston Classic, 72-69

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Eli Pemberton scored a career-high 27 points and Rokas Gustys made two free throws with 1:40 left to snap a tie to lead Hofstra over Dayton 72-69 on Thursday night in the first round of the Charleston Classic.

The Pride (3-0) will take on Clemson in the semifinals on Friday while the Flyers (1-1) will face Ohio.

Darrell Davis hit a 3-pointer with 2:44 left to tie then gave the Flyers their only lead with a free throw 41 seconds later. Neither team made a field goal after Davis' 3, but the Pride took advantage of the double bonus, making 4 of 6 free throws. Jalen Crutcher's 3-point try to tie rimmed out to end the game.

Pemberton, a sophomore, shot 7 of 15 from the field and 10 of 12 from the line. The Pride didn't shoot as well as the Flyers but had a 20-of-26 advantage on free throws to 9 of 14 for Dayton.