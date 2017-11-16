London sparks Chattanooga to 1st win, tops Hiwassee, 94-46

Sports 10:06 PM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Makinde London scored 20 points and grabbed a half-dozen rebounds as Chattanooga broke into the win column after two-straight losses, thundering past Hiwassee College, 94-46 on Thursday night.

It took Chattanooga 10 minutes to take the lead for good. Tevin Henry put the Tigers up by five points on a layup with 11:06 left and London answered with eight straight points. His eighth point, on a layup with 9:03 to play, put Chattanooga in front, 17-16. Rodney Chatman took over, hitting back-to-back treys to push the lead to 23-16 and by halftime the Mocs led, 42-23.

Chattanooga finished the game shooting 56.4 per cent from the field (31 of 55), including 14 of 27 from behind the arc.

A small, private Methodist school in Madisonville, Tennessee that competes in the NCCAA, the Tigers gave a respectable showing early on, but faded and finished the game shooting 33.3 per cent from the field (18 of 54).

By The Associated Press

London sparks Chattanooga to 1st win, tops Hiwassee, 94-46

Sports 10:06 PM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Makinde London scored 20 points and grabbed a half-dozen rebounds as Chattanooga broke into the win column after two-straight losses, thundering past Hiwassee College, 94-46 on Thursday night.

It took Chattanooga 10 minutes to take the lead for good. Tevin Henry put the Tigers up by five points on a layup with 11:06 left and London answered with eight straight points. His eighth point, on a layup with 9:03 to play, put Chattanooga in front, 17-16. Rodney Chatman took over, hitting back-to-back treys to push the lead to 23-16 and by halftime the Mocs led, 42-23.

Chattanooga finished the game shooting 56.4 per cent from the field (31 of 55), including 14 of 27 from behind the arc.

A small, private Methodist school in Madisonville, Tennessee that competes in the NCCAA, the Tigers gave a respectable showing early on, but faded and finished the game shooting 33.3 per cent from the field (18 of 54).

By The Associated Press

London sparks Chattanooga to 1st win, tops Hiwassee, 94-46

Sports 10:06 PM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Makinde London scored 20 points and grabbed a half-dozen rebounds as Chattanooga broke into the win column after two-straight losses, thundering past Hiwassee College, 94-46 on Thursday night.

It took Chattanooga 10 minutes to take the lead for good. Tevin Henry put the Tigers up by five points on a layup with 11:06 left and London answered with eight straight points. His eighth point, on a layup with 9:03 to play, put Chattanooga in front, 17-16. Rodney Chatman took over, hitting back-to-back treys to push the lead to 23-16 and by halftime the Mocs led, 42-23.

Chattanooga finished the game shooting 56.4 per cent from the field (31 of 55), including 14 of 27 from behind the arc.

A small, private Methodist school in Madisonville, Tennessee that competes in the NCCAA, the Tigers gave a respectable showing early on, but faded and finished the game shooting 33.3 per cent from the field (18 of 54).

By The Associated Press