Belmont tops Middle Tennessee 69-63 behind Egekeze

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Amanze Egekeze scored 24 points with six 3-pointers, Dylan Windler had a double-double, and Belmont beat Middle Tennessee 69-63 on Thursday night.

Mack Mercer's layup sparked a 12-2 run and Belmont led 50-36 early in the second half. Giddy Potts made a layup and 3-pointer amid an 11-0 run and the Blue Raiders retook the lead 56-52. After two more ties, Kevin McClain's two free throws sparked a 7-0 run and Middle Tennessee got no closer than four the rest of the way.

McClain scored 14 points and Windler had 11 with 10 rebounds for Belmont (2-1), which made 10 of 22 3-pointers and shot 45.3 per cent from the floor.

Egekeze capped Belmont's opening 10-0 run with a 3-pointer, but the Blue Raiders rallied to a 16-5 lead on Potts' 3. The lead traded hands six more times before Austin Luke's layup with 37 seconds left in the first half and Belmont led 29-27 at halftime.