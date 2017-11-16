Thompson IV, Jackson help E. Michigan beat Arkansas St.

YPSILANTI, Mich. — James Thompson IV had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Paul Jackson scored 21 points with seven assists and four steals to lead Eastern Michigan to a 76-59 win over Arkansas State on Thursday night.

Tim Bond added 15 point and three steals for Eastern Michigan (3-0). Thompson, a junior, has 42 double-doubles and 1,009 points in 68 career games.

Bond hit a 3-pointer and converted a 3-point play and Ty Groce added a 3 in a 13-0 run, capped by a dunk by Groce, that gave Eastern Michigan a 20-10 lead. Tristin Walley made a layup to pull Arkansas State (1-2) within four points with 7:44 to go, but the Red Wolves would get no closer. Thompson's 3-point play on a dunk and then another dunk by Jackson made it 68-55 with 2:39 left and Eastern Michigan continued to pull away from there.

Deven Simms tied his career-high with 23 points for Arkansas State. Tamas Bruce fouled out with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting.