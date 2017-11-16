Burns leads Colgate past Cornell, 72-61 in home opener

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Jordan Burns scored 14 and Colgate bounced back from a tough loss in its season opener at UConn to beat Cornell, 72-61 in its home opener Thursday night.

The Raiders stayed within five points of the Huskies through much of the second half only to see UConn pull away late for a 70-58 win.

Jordan Swopshire and Jack Ferguson each contributed a dozen points for Colgate and Sean O'Brien added 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Raiders shot 24 of 62 from the field (38.7 per cent), but knocked down 11 of 25 shots from behind the arc (44 per cent).

Cornell, which lost its opener at Syracuse, came into the game looking to build momentum following its first win of the season Monday over Binghamton. Matt Morgan spearheaded the effort with 23 points but the Big Red offence hit just 5 of 27 shots from behind the arc.