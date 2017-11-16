Collette scores 17, Utah beats Missouri 77-59

"There's no excuse," Missouri guard Kassius Robertson said. "We were in the game even though we weren't shooting the ball. It wasn't about shooting the ball.

"We needed that. We got kicked in our mouth and we needed it. We didn't respond well at all. Tonight's defence was absolutely horrible."

Mizzou was without star freshman Michael Porter, Jr., who suffered a leg injury in the first game of the season. The preseason All-American was one of the top recruits coming out of high school and is expected to be a high NBA draft pick in June.

Robertson led Missouri with 12 points.

"That's one of the biggest things we talked about," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said about their 1 for 15 start. "When we're on offence, move the ball and don't settle for threes. Because in this place, it seems as if you're open, all of a sudden you don't have your legs under you and you miss three straight and then it spirals from there."

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers are just three games into the Martin era and in the infancy of becoming the type of program the new coach wants. They played well defensively, but it was overshadowed by the horrific offensive performance in the first half.

Utah: Things weren't necessarily pretty for the Utes, but a win over an SEC program is a nice early victory for a team replacing four of their top six scorers from last season. Utah is still finding its identity, but remains undefeated while doing so.

MISSED OUT

Twenty-two scouts were originally scheduled to be in the building, in large part, to watch Porter. At least four dropped out and some members of the media did the same. Porter did not travel and has missed the last two games after being injured two minutes into the season opener.

SLOPPY

The Tigers' 10 first-half turnovers didn't help the cause as they were already struggling to put the ball in the basket. Mizzou finished with 14 turnovers compared to Utah's six.

UP NEXT

Missouri: Hosts Emporia State on Monday.

Utah: Travels to play Ole Miss in the MGM Resorts Main Event tournament in Las Vegas on Monday.

By Kareem Copeland, The Associated Press