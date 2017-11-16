Coyotes beat Canadiens for first regulation win

The Canadiens are 2-2-1 so far on their six-game homestand, which caps off Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Montreal jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first period through goals by Gallagher and Paul Byron. Gallagher dangled around Antti Raanta by quickly switching from his backhand to his forehand at 10:48 before Byron doubled Montreal's lead at 13:56 with a one-timer that just trickled over the Arizona goalie's glove.

The Canadiens lost for the first time this season when leading after the first period (3-1-0).

The teams combined for five goals in a back-and-forth second period.

The Coyotes made it 2-1 at 4:30 when Brad Richardson found a hole between Charlie Lindgren's pads with a slap shot from the point.

Christian Dvorak got the equalizer five minutes later, jumping on a loose puck in the crease just as a penalty to Weber expired.

Montreal regained its lead when Joe Morrow ripped one off the post and in, seconds after Clayton Keller missed a breakaway at the other end of the ice.

Tobias Rieder made it 3-3 at 19:09 of the second but Weber answered back 40 seconds later, beating Raanta blocker side in the top corner after a Canadiens faceoff win.

"We got sloppy in the second period," said Weber. "We didn't take them lightly, we just didn't get the job done. They got momentum in the second period when we were playing sloppy. It wasn't good enough."

Andrew Shaw thought he scored the equalizer for Montreal late in the third period but the goal was overturned after a video review deemed he kicked the puck in with his skate.

Raanta made 33 saves for the win in net. Lindgren, who allowed more than two goals for the first time this season, stopped 27-of-32 shots.

Notes: Goaltender Antti Niemi, claimed off waivers by the Canadiens on Tuesday, was Lindgren's backup. … Montreal native and young tennis phenom Felix Auger-Aliassime was in attendance.

By Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press