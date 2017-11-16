Carr's double-double leads Morgan State past Lincoln, 72-60

BALTIMORE — Phillip Carr scored 12 points and snared 19 rebounds and Martez Cameron added 11 points, five assists and three steals as Morgan State rallied in the second half to beat Lincoln (PA) 72-60 on Thursday night.

The Division II Lions hung tough in the first half and used a 9-4 run over the final four minutes to grab a 32-30 lead at the break.

The Bears (2-1) woke up in the second half. Cameron evened the score at 32 with two free throws and an Antonio Gillispie 3-pointer put Morgan State up 35-32 at 18:31. The Bears led the rest of the way.

TreVaughn Wilkerson and Elijah Bush scored 12 and 10, respectively, for the Lions. Lincoln shot 36.2 per cent from the field, but 38.1 per cent (8 of 21) from beyond the arc.