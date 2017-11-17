Jets rally for shootout win over Flyers

"You've got guys stepping up and putting their face in front of pucks and give us just enough time to tie it up to get the one point and then the boys had some dangle in the shootout. Great job to gut it out."

Mathieu Perreault returned to the ice after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury and scored for Winnipeg at 13:05 of the second period.

It came after he took an unexpected shot in first period.

As players went into the corner behind Elliott, Perreault fell to his knees along the goal-line after getting tangled up with Flyers defenceman Radko Gudas. Gudas went off balance and then slashed his stick just below Perreault's neck. He got a slashing major and game misconduct while Perreault was assessed a high sticking minor.

"He got the meaty part of the neck," Perreault said of Gudas. "It could have been worse, I guess.

"He apologized in the penalty box, but when you look at the replay, it looks like he did it on purpose. It wasn't an accident. He's been known for doing stuff like that, so I certainly don't appreciate it. I'm sure the league will take care of it."

The Flyers finished 1-for-5 with the man advantage and the Jets were 1-for-7.

Flyers rookie centre Nolan Patrick, the No. 2 pick in this year's NHL draft, got to play in his hometown after sitting out the past nine games with a concussion. He had 7:58 of ice time and only 26 seconds on the power play. Philadelphia winger Dale Weise is also from Winnipeg.

"He was sharp, he was strong on the puck," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said of Patrick. "For not being in the lineup and coming into a pretty heavy game tonight, I thought he played a good hockey game."

Winnipeg hosts New Jersey Saturday afternoon and Philadelphia is home to Calgary the same day.

By Judy Owen, The Canadian Press