Murray paces No. 25 Kentucky in 71-54 win over Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Taylor Murray scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead No. 25 Kentucky to a 71-54 victory over Montana on Thursday night.

Murray was joined in double figures by Maci Morris with 16 points and Jaida Roper with 14. The Wildcats shot just 32 per cent in the first half but 56 per cent in the second half, including 71 per cent on 10-of-14 shooting in the fourth quarter.

Kentucky scored the game's first points and had the lead until the Lady Griz (0-2) opened the second quarter with a 9-0 run to go up by two. The half ended tied at 27-all but the Wildcats began the second half with a 13-2 run with six points from Murray. The Wildcats stayed ahead by double figures, taking their biggest lead of 20 in the final minute.

McKenzie Johnston scored 12 points with seven rebounds and five assists for Montana with Madi Schoening and Jace Henderson adding 11 points apiece. Henderson grabbed eight rebounds.