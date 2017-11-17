Steven Stamkos leads Lightning past Stars, 6-1

The Maple Leafs have won five straight to improve to 13-7-0.

Corey Schneider stopped 24 shots for New Jersey. The Devils dropped to 11-4-3.

Toronto star centre Auston Matthews was on the ice for the optional morning skate, but sat out his fourth straight game with an upper-body injury.

ISLANDERS 6, HURRICANES 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Johnny Boychuk scored the tiebreaking goal on a slap shot with 4:25 remaining and New York rallied to beat Carolina.

Mathew Barzal had a goal and two assists, and Nick Leddy, Josh Bailey and Cal Clutterbuck each had a goal and an assist to help the Islanders remain one of two NHL teams without a regulation loss at home this season at 6-0-2. Jordan Eberle added an empty-netter, and Thomas Greiss finished with 28 saves.

Sebastian Aho, Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanafin and Derek Ryan scored for Carolina.

PENGUINS 3, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Patric Hornqvist and Jake Guentzel each scored in the second period and Pittsburgh held on to beat Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

Riley Sheahan added an empty-net goal, and Matt Murray made 21 saves.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored in the third period for Ottawa.

JETS 3, FLYERS 2, SO

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Bryan Little scored the deciding goal in a shootout and Winnipeg rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Philadelphia .

Mark Scheifele tied it 2-all when he scored with 49 seconds left in the third period with Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck pulled for an extra attacker.

Mathieu Perreault, back on the ice after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury, also scored for Winnipeg. Jakub Voracek and Sean Couturier had first-period goals for the Flyers.

AVALANCHE 6, CAPITALS 2

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored three goals — one on a penalty shot — for his first career hat trick, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and four assists and Colorado beat Washington.

Mikko Rantanen added a goal and three assists, Colin Wilson also scored and Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves for the Avalanche. Brett Connolly and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored for the Capitals.

WILD 6, PREDATORS 4

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jason Zucker scored with 2:55 left and Minnesota scored four goals in less than six minutes in the third period to beat Nashville.

Jared Spurgeon, Eric Staal, Ryan Suter, Matt Dumba and Nino Niederreiter also scored. Minnesota has won four in a row. Ryan Johansen, Roman Josi, Mattias Ekholm and Viktor Arvidsson scored for Nashville.

BLUES 4, OILERS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Brayden Schenn had two goals and an assist to help St. Louis beat Edmonton.

Vladimir Sobotka and Alexander Steen also scored for the Blues, and Jake Allen made 29 saves. St. Louis improved to 14-5-1. Ryan Strome scored for the Oilers.

___

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

By The Associated Press