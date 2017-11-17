Lee shakes off slow start to lead Cal past Wofford 79-65

McNeill had 15 points — seven more than he had in the first two games combined — to keep the Bears close in the first half.

"The best thing about how he played tonight is he played in the context of our offence," Jones said. "I've always told him 'If you score, it's a bonus. Run the team.' He did a really good job of playing under control, playing with a lot of confidence."

BIG PICTURE

Wofford: The Terriers wore down in the second half but they still look like a team that will make some noise in the Southern Conference. They shot well from the perimeter but couldn't get much going down low despite an off night by Cal's big men. Wofford was had four players mired in foul trouble much of the night.

California: An uneven first half wasn't a good omen but the Bears came out of halftime with a big run that gave them some breathing room. There are still plenty of rough edges that need to be smoothed out but for a young team and coaching staff; any win is a step in the right direction.

PLAY OF THE GAME: Cal reserve Nick Hamilton didn't get many looks on offence but came up with the Bears' biggest highlight midway through the second half when drove the lane and flipped the ball up and in as he was falling to the floor. Hamilton was fouled on the play and made the ensuing free throw.

30-FOR-30: Coleman came up short in his bid to become the second player in Cal history to score 30 or more in three consecutive games. Coleman had 31 against Riverside and 30 against Cal Poly but played a secondary role in the offence against Wofford, shooting 5 of 9 with only one made 3-pointer. Ed Gray (1997) is the lone Cal player to reach the 30-point mark three straight games.

UP NEXT

Wofford: Returns home to host Bob Jones on Saturday.

California: The Bears head to Hawaii for three more games in the Maui Invitational, beginning with Wichita State on Monday.

By Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press