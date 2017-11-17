Southeastern Louisiana fends off Nicholls State 21-17

HAMMOND, La. — Juwan Petit-Frere raced 85 yards for a touchdown with 29 seconds left in the third quarter and Southeastern Louisiana held on for a 21-17 victory over Nicholls State in a regular-season finale on Thursday night.

The loss knocked the Colonels (8-3, 7-2) out of contention in the Southland Conference race. Nicholls State came into the game tied with Sam Houston State and a game behind Central Arkansas.

The Colonels took a 7-0 lead on Dontrell Taylor's 7-yard run with 2:14 left in the first quarter. But the Lions (6-5, 6-3) answered with Marcus Cooper's 63-yard touchdown run, after the drive was extended because of a pass interference penalty, to tie it 7-7 after one quarter.

Nicholls State grabbed a 14-7 halftime lead on Damion Jeanpiere Jr.'s 7-yard TD run and stretched the advantage to 17-7 on Lorran Fonseca's 22-yard field goal with 8:02 left in the third.