Haula scores winner as Knights down Canucks

Boeser scored his sixth of the year at 12:04 after Vegas centre Oscar Lindberg's pass in the slot went right to the rookie winger, who made no mistake past a surprised Lagace.

The Canucks then evened things with 2:42 left in the period when Thomas Vanek's partially blocked shot dribbled towards the Golden Knights' crease. Vancouver forward Sam Gagner kicked the puck to Horvat, and he slid his eighth, and second in an as many games, past Lagace.

Both teams had good chances earlier in the second, with Markstrom stopping Marchessault with a kick save, and Lagace stoning Brandon Sutter with his pad on a breakaway.

The teams were actually sent to the locker-rooms with under a minute left in the period when a fan seated in one of the corners at Rogers Arena was hit in the head by an errant puck. One of the officials on the ice threw towels to nearby spectators to help with the bleeding, and the fan was eventually taken away on a stretcher by paramedics.

There was no immediate update from the Canucks on the fan's status.

The teams played the final 59.7 seconds of the period on a fresh sheet of ice before switching ends for the third.

The Golden Knights opened the season a surprising 8-1-0 — the best-ever start for an NHL expansion team — but are just 3-5-1 since with Lagace, the club's fourth-string goalie, taking over the crease for injured netminders Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion), Malcolm Subban (lower body) and Oscar Dansk (lower body).

Dylan Ferguson, a 19-year-old emergency callup from the WHL's Kamloops Blazers, has been Vegas' backup since Dansk went down on Oct. 30, and played the final nine minutes 14 seconds of Tuesday's loss in Edmonton.

The Golden Knights opened the scoring Thursday at 3:22 of the first when Perron took a feed from Nate Schmidt, toe-dragged around Henrik Sedin and ripped his sixth low to Markstrom's stick side.

Vancouver has allowed the first goal of the game inside the first five minutes of the first period eight times this season.

The Canucks came close to equalizing moments after a Vegas penalty expired midway through the period, but Boeser's shot at a wide open net with Lagace completely out of position was blocked by Marchessault.

The visitors doubled their lead at the 13-minute mark when Alex Tuch won a puck battle behind the net with Pouliot before feeding Karlsson all alone in front for his seventh with Canucks defenceman Alexander Edler, who provided a partial screen on Perron's opener, standing still a few feet away.

Notes: Subban practised on Wednesday and is close to returning to the lineup. ... Vancouver hosts the St. Louis Blues on Saturday before embarking on a five-game road trip. ... Vegas welcomes Los Angeles on Sunday.

---

Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter

By Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press