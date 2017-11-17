Bullock leads Providence to 77-70 win over Washington

NEW YORK — Rodney Bullock scored 17 points to lift Providence to a 77-70 win over Washington in the second game of the 2K Classic on Thursday night.

Kalif Young added 12 points for Providence (2-1). Drew Edwards and Alpha Diallo chipped in 11 points apiece, and Kyron Cartwright had 10.

Noah Dickerson led all scorers with 19 points for Washington (2-1). Jaylen Nowell finished with 14 points for the Huskies. David Crisp added 12 points and Matisse Thybulle had 10.

Trailing 37-30 at halftime, Washington outscored Providence 13-6 in the first five minutes of the second half to tie the second all-time meeting between the Big East and Pac-12 programs at 43.

The Friars responded with an 11-4 run, sparked by back-to-back 3s from Bullock and Maliek White to take a 54-47 advantage. Providence extended the lead to 65-54 after Young's layup. Washington answered with a 14-4 run spanning 4:54 to cut the Friars' lead to 69-68.

Nate Watson's jumper with 2:03 left extended Providence's lead to 71-68, and Cartwright's two free throws pushed the advantage to five.

Nowell's layup cut Washington's deficit to 73-70, but he missed a free throw. On the ensuing possession, Cartwright drilled two more free throws, and Bullock's two free throws with six seconds left sealed the win for the Friars.

BIG PICTURE:

Providence: There is a reason Big East coaches picked Providence to finish fourth in the conference's preseason poll. The experienced Friars were able to manage Washington's second-half surges before putting the game away at the free-throw line.

Washington: Who needs Markelle Fultz? Well, a lot of teams, actually. The Huskies may have missed the first overall pick in last June's NBA Draft most acutely in the final minute of the game.