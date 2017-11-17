Pujara unbeaten on 47 as India struggles to 74-5in 1st test

KOLKATA, India — Cheteshwar Pujara batted through another rain-affected, difficult session to remain unbeaten on 47 and guide India to 74-5 at lunch on day two of the series-opening test against Sri Lanka.

India resumed at 17-3 and added 57 for loss, while Dasun Shanaka snared two wickets for the Sri Lankans before rain forced another delay a half-hour before lunch.

Pujara's watchful 102-ball innings has contained nine boundaries. He was batting with Wriddhiman Saha, who was 6 not out at the interval.

Shanaka (2-23) struck in the sixth over the morning when he had Ajinkya Rahane (4) caught behind.